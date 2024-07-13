88.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Speeding driver late for work facing charge of vehicular homicide

By Staff Report
Alberto Rodriguez
Alberto Rodriguez

A driver who feared being late for work is facing a charge of vehicular homicide in connection with a high-speed crash that claimed the life of a Webster man.

Alberto Rodriguez, 52, of Dade City, was arrested this week as a result of the crash in January that claimed the life of 49-year-old Thurman Preston McBee.

Rodriguez was driving a 2021 Subaru Outback on Jan. 9 on State Road 50 in Sumter County when he was trying to pass three vehicles in heavy rainfall, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was traveling at 95 miles per hour when his vehicle began to hydroplane and traveled into the path of a Chevy Silverado, driven by McBee.

Thurman Preston McBee
Thurman Preston McBee

The trooper investigating the crash immediately noticed that the motor and transmission were missing from Rodriguez’s vehicle. Due to the high speed of the crash, the powertrain had been thrown from the vehicle and a semi ran over it.

Rodriguez admitted he was trying to pass three vehicles when the crash occurred. He said he feared being late for work at Walgreens.

In addition to the charge of vehicular homicide, Rodriguez is also facing a charge of reckless driving. He remains free on $20,100 bond.

