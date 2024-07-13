88.8 F
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Tricolored heron in the Village of DeLuna

By Staff Report

This really cute juvenile tricolored heron, seen in the Village of DeLuna, is looking forward to becoming an astonishingly beautiful adult. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor

Photos