John Luke Blong

John Luke Blong, 86, The Villages, Florida passed with his niece and nephew at his side and escorted by angels. John left this world peacefully to be reunited with family, friends, and his wife and dearest companion, Marcia (Marsha) who passed away June 10, 2023.

The youngest of eight to John and Elizabeth Blong, John grew up with fond memories of his childhood in St. Lucas, Iowa. He married Marcia on November 1, 1978 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They moved to The Villages, Fl. in 1998. John loved to joke and laugh. He made many friends with his neighbors and of course on the golf course.

He was especially proud of his three HOLES in ONE! He dearly loved his family and adored Sadie, his Chihuahua buddy who was constantly by his side. He enjoyed relaxing (partying) on the dock with many friends on his boat and of course cruising all around Lake Michigan! John served his country in the Navy from 1956 to1962 with a rank of AT2 (Aviation Electronics Technician) He was awarded a Good Conduct Medal.

John is survived by his sister Vera Wiest (Decorah, IA), his brother in law Dan (Ethie) Neuzil, his caregivers niece and nephew Bob (Sue) Blong, godson Gary (Michelle)Rothmeyer, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. John is preceded in death by his wife Marcia of 44 years, by his parents John and Elizabeth Blong, siblings; Marcella (George) Nicolaus, Art (Irene) Blong, Helen (Donnie) Rothmeyer, Don (Lorsie) Blong, Ethie (Dan) Neuzil, Herbert Blong and brother in law Clarence (Vera) Wiest. A private committal will be held at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.