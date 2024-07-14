Robert Lawrence Conley

Bob Conley passed away peacefully at his home in Florida in the early morning hours of May 16, 2024, with his family and his animals by his side.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Donna J. Conley, Tony & Marissa Conley (son & daughter in law), Bob & Kelly Conley (son & daughter in law), Ray & Leesa Conley (son & daughter in law) and Shellie & Ronald Bayne (daughter & son in law) and his 3 amazing grandsons that he adored: Shane Conley, Alek Bayne & Alex Conley.

Bob was born in Middletown, PA. He was adopted and raised by James Conley of Berkley, West Virginia. Growing up in West Virginia, Bob developed a love for country music, western movies, horseshoes and cutoff jean shorts.

Bob enlisted in the army in August 1961. He served tours in Okinawa, Vietnam (twice) and Germany (twice). He was a soldier through and through even after retirement. He got up every morning at 3:30 but instead of PT, he fed his dogs & his beloved donkeys. He would sit on his back deck while drinking his entire pot of black coffee listening to the sounds of nature surrounding him before he would start his day.

He was a highly decorated soldier with many awards and accomplishments; Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 1 OLC, Army Commendation Medal with 1 OLC, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (6 awards), National Defense Service Medal, RVN Service Medal with 1 Silver Service Star, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, RVN Campaign Medal and so many more.

Bob married his soulmate Donna on February 3, 1976, in Switzerland. They shared over 48 years of marriage together and a lifetime of love & memories. Bob loved playing pinochle, horseshoes, shooting pool or drinking a beer with his fellow patrons, especially if there was country music playing on the jukebox. To some he may not have meant the world but to his family, he was our world.

A private family service with military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, will be held at a later date.