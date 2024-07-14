86 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Villages MAGA Club shows support for Trump after shooting

By David Towns

The Villages MAGA Club held a golf cart parade to show support for former President Donald Trump after he was wounded Saturday in an assassination attempt.

More than 120 golf carts adorned with Trump signs and flags assembled Sunday afternoon at Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter Landing.

President of The Villages MAGA Club Tommy Jamieson led the parade around the Lake Sumter Landing square down to the Brownwood Paddock Square. Jamison said his wife Valerie was the moving force for the parade even though she was not present. His wife was in Virginia and saw the assassination attempt on television.

Members of The Villages MAGA recited the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the golf cart parade.

He said that she called him to tell him that Trump had been shot. He was having dinner with his grandchildren at a restaurant when he got her phone call. He asked the waitress to turn on the television and they watched the news. Jamieson said his wife was inundated with email and Facebook posts asking what the club could do and she suggested the golf cart parade in support of President Trump.

The golf cart rally came together in less than 24 hours.

Villager Mary Ladouceur was at the parade in her cart adorned with Trump signs.

Mary Ladouceur was among Villagers taking part in Sunday’s rally.

She said that what happened Saturday was “absolutely terrible and was caused by all the vitriol of all of the liberals who have caused all of this craziness to happen.”

Villager Keith Wolf said that he could see this  attack coming given the evil comments that Biden made the night before.

Villagers Keith and Kim Wolf joined in the rally to show support for former President Donald Trump.

“Trump is a fighter,” he said.

