Charlene DeMarco

Charlene DeMarco, died of natural causes in her home on Monday July 8th, 2024 at 89 years old.

Charlene is survived by her son David A DeMarco; daughter Christine DeMarco; grandchildren Julia Sonnenburg, Andrea DeMarco Lopes, Gregory DeMarco, and Todd DeMarco; great grandchildren Layton, Preston, Bella, Cade and Leah.

Charlene leaves behind her best friend Carolyn Harrison of Summerfield, Florida and all her bridge friends from the Stonecrest Community. Charlene is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years George L. DeMarco.

Charlene and George enjoyed living all over the world while serving with the US State Department Foreign Service. Charlene will be remembered for her quick wit, vibrant style and love for her friends and family.