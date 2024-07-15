Douglas George Herman

The world bids farewell to Douglas George Herman of Wildwood, Florida, departing on July 9, 2024 at the age of 84. Douglas George Herman leaves behind memories cherished by the community.

As we bid Douglas George Herman farewell, let us not mourn the absence of her physical form, but rather celebrate the essence of her spirit that lingers in the spaces between moments. For Douglas George Herman is not truly gone, but merely transformed, her energy intertwined with the fabric of the universe itself, forever dancing among the stars.