James Edward Lynch

James Edward Lynch, 55, of Lady Lake, Fl was called to the eternal gates of heaven on 9 July after a long battle with cancer.

Born on 17 July, 1968, in Latham, NY, he was the youngest son of the late William Carl and Kathleen Ann Lynch.

Jim graduated from Shaker High School, Class of 1986. He made his living in the restaurant/bar industry and as a food/beverage retail merchandiser.

Jim was an avid Dallas Cowboy, Notre Dame football and NY Yankees fan. Jim’s smile and outgoing personality could light up the room, his generous nature, quick wit and ease of conversation were his trademark. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gambling and any card or board game. Kind hearted, he delivered crockpot meals to neighbors, brought M&M treats to his cancer nurses, worked charity golf tournaments for autism and gave financial support to family members in need. Above all else, his greatest love was spending time with his wife, family and close friends, preferably around the fire pit.

Left to cherish his memory, Jim is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Irene (Richards) Lynch, his loving siblings, William Lynch, Jr., David (Lisa) Lynch, Timothy (Cheryl) Lynch, and Sharon (Joseph) Sensi, eight nieces and nephews, many other family members, close friends and loyal dog, Ally.

May he rest in eternal peace.