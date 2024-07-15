Robert George Bradley

Robert George Bradley died in Lady Lake, FL. He was born in Spartanburg Co., S.C. to Rufus Ervin Bradley and Dorothy Ann Henson.

He is predeceased by his sisters Bonnie Emory, S.C. and Judy Taylor, TX. and by his brothers Jimmy, S.C. and Richard, S.C.

He is survived by his wife Erler Laverne Bauldree, daughters Judy Witcher, AZ., June Rogers (Kenny), NY., and Melody Bradley, Eustis, FL. and son Robert Bradley (Elizabeth) Fruitland Park, FL. His also survived by his sister Kathy Heath, S.C. and brother Calvin Bradley S.C., also, 8 grandchildren.

Robert was a Vietnam Veteran, having received the Purple Heart. A member of Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, Associate Member of the Beaver Creek Indian Tribe of Salley, SC. He was retired from Dura Stress where he worked for 38 years.