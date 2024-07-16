82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Angela Celentano

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Angela Celentano
Angela Celentano

Angela Celentano, of The Villages FL passed away July 13, 2024 at the age of 76. She was born on September 7, 1945 in Brooklyn NY and married Louis P. Celentano on October 18, 1969.

Angela was predeceased to her Mother Caroline Locascio, Father Anthony Locascio, Brother Anthony Locascio Jr., Sister JoAnn Leggio and her husband Louis P. Celentano.

Angela is survived by her daughters: JoAnn (Michael) Cogan of Hartsdale NY and Christine (Umberto) Zuccarelli of Rye Brook NY, Her Grandchildren; Jonathan, Hailey Jo, and Mackenzie Cogan and Amelia Zuccarelli. Her Brother Rosario(Donna) Locascio along with numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her dog & faithful companion Max.

A public visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages FL 32162. On Thursday July 18, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Hateful article on op-ed page of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Mallory Square resident objects to an op-ed piece that was published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Photos