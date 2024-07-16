Angela Celentano

Angela Celentano, of The Villages FL passed away July 13, 2024 at the age of 76. She was born on September 7, 1945 in Brooklyn NY and married Louis P. Celentano on October 18, 1969.

Angela was predeceased to her Mother Caroline Locascio, Father Anthony Locascio, Brother Anthony Locascio Jr., Sister JoAnn Leggio and her husband Louis P. Celentano.

Angela is survived by her daughters: JoAnn (Michael) Cogan of Hartsdale NY and Christine (Umberto) Zuccarelli of Rye Brook NY, Her Grandchildren; Jonathan, Hailey Jo, and Mackenzie Cogan and Amelia Zuccarelli. Her Brother Rosario(Donna) Locascio along with numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her dog & faithful companion Max.

A public visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages FL 32162. On Thursday July 18, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.