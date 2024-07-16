82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Garry Lee Jones

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Garry Lee Jones
Garry Lee Jones

Garry Lee Jones, a cherished longtime resident of The Villages, Florida, peacefully passed away on July 6, 2024, at the age of 83 in Monticello, Minnesota after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on November 23, 1940, in Rockland, Pennsylvania, the son of Dama Jones (Hart) and Floyd Jones.

Garry graduated from Allegheny Central School in 1959 and went on to proudly serve his country in the Air Force from March 1960 to March 1964. On October 26, 1963, he married the love of his life, Audrey Stowell, and together they made their home in Olean, New York. Garry dedicated many years of his life to CF Industries, where he worked diligently until his retirement in June 2000.

Garry and Audrey shared a blissful life together in Olean, NY, and later in Lakeville, MN, before settling down in The Villages, Florida, during their retirement years. Their journey was marked by love, laughter, and countless cherished memories. After Audrey’s passing, Garry returned to Minnesota to be near family and quickly endeared himself to all who surrounded him. He was renowned for eliciting smiles through his compliments and expressions of appreciation.

Throughout his life, Garry found joy in the open road, whether on motorcycles, bicycles, or rollerblades, and was known for organizing and leading rides with friends and family. His adventurous spirit extended beyond his hobbies, defining his approach to life and relationships.

Garry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey, his sisters Shirley Jones, Linda Richardson, and infant daughter Christine Jones. He is survived by his loving sister Phyllis Doban, children Greg Jones (Jill), Brian Jones (Moana), Cyndee Budion (Chris), and Jeffery Jones (Kathy), along with grandchildren Matthew Jones (Satoko), Kristine Golden (Jamal), Mary Beth Jones, Theresa Jones (Joseph), Joshua Frakes, Kaitlyn Budion, Jacquelyn Budion, Isabella Jones, Brenton Jones, and Kaden Jones.

In a heartwarming turn of life’s cycle, Garry also welcomed two great-grandchildren, Avery and Audrey Golden, into the world earlier this year, bringing him immense joy and pride.

The Jones family will be holding a celebration of life for Garry on August 9, 2024 at the Florida National Cemetery.

Garry will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of kindness, adventure, and family devotion will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched. May he rest in eternal peace, reunited with Audrey and forever in our hearts.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Hateful article on op-ed page of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Mallory Square resident objects to an op-ed piece that was published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Photos