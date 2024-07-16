Garry Lee Jones

Garry Lee Jones, a cherished longtime resident of The Villages, Florida, peacefully passed away on July 6, 2024, at the age of 83 in Monticello, Minnesota after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on November 23, 1940, in Rockland, Pennsylvania, the son of Dama Jones (Hart) and Floyd Jones.

Garry graduated from Allegheny Central School in 1959 and went on to proudly serve his country in the Air Force from March 1960 to March 1964. On October 26, 1963, he married the love of his life, Audrey Stowell, and together they made their home in Olean, New York. Garry dedicated many years of his life to CF Industries, where he worked diligently until his retirement in June 2000.

Garry and Audrey shared a blissful life together in Olean, NY, and later in Lakeville, MN, before settling down in The Villages, Florida, during their retirement years. Their journey was marked by love, laughter, and countless cherished memories. After Audrey’s passing, Garry returned to Minnesota to be near family and quickly endeared himself to all who surrounded him. He was renowned for eliciting smiles through his compliments and expressions of appreciation.

Throughout his life, Garry found joy in the open road, whether on motorcycles, bicycles, or rollerblades, and was known for organizing and leading rides with friends and family. His adventurous spirit extended beyond his hobbies, defining his approach to life and relationships.

Garry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey, his sisters Shirley Jones, Linda Richardson, and infant daughter Christine Jones. He is survived by his loving sister Phyllis Doban, children Greg Jones (Jill), Brian Jones (Moana), Cyndee Budion (Chris), and Jeffery Jones (Kathy), along with grandchildren Matthew Jones (Satoko), Kristine Golden (Jamal), Mary Beth Jones, Theresa Jones (Joseph), Joshua Frakes, Kaitlyn Budion, Jacquelyn Budion, Isabella Jones, Brenton Jones, and Kaden Jones.

In a heartwarming turn of life’s cycle, Garry also welcomed two great-grandchildren, Avery and Audrey Golden, into the world earlier this year, bringing him immense joy and pride.

The Jones family will be holding a celebration of life for Garry on August 9, 2024 at the Florida National Cemetery.

Garry will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of kindness, adventure, and family devotion will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched. May he rest in eternal peace, reunited with Audrey and forever in our hearts.