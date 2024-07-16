Heavy rain and change in temperature blamed for killing fish

Heavy rain and a subsequent change in water temperature are being blamed for a fish kill at a pond in The Villages.

The dead fish were floating in the water at a pond at Drake Drive near the entrance to the Village of Pine Ridge off County Road 466A.

District Property Management reported that the cause of the fish kill was a drastic change in the temperature due to a significant rain event.

Vultures and other birds quickly swept in to take advantage of the feast.

District Property Management added there was no threat to residents.