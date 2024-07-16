75.1 F
Heavy rain and change in temperature blamed for killing fish

By David Towns

Heavy rain and a subsequent change in water temperature are being blamed for a fish kill at a pond in The Villages.

The dead fish were floating in the water at a pond at Drake Drive near the entrance to the Village of Pine Ridge off County Road 466A.

Dead fish were floating in the pond near the entrance to the Village of Pine Ridge at Drake Drive.

District Property Management reported that the cause of the fish kill was a drastic change in the temperature due to a significant rain event. 

Vultures and other birds quickly swept in to take advantage of the feast.

Vultures were at the pond feasting on the dead fish.

District Property Management added there was no threat to residents.

