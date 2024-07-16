82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Mario Acevedo

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Mario Acevedo
Mario Acevedo

Mario Acevedo age 71 was taken too soon on June 26, 2024.

Mario is from San Antonio, Texas, where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, then joined the Navy and retired as Chief Petty Officer after 29 years of honorable service. He acquired a Bachelor’s Degree at U.T.S.A.

Mario retired to The Villages, Florida in 2007 where he met his wife Debbie. Mario enjoyed Ballroom Dancing, teaching Spanish to adults in The Villages, volunteering at Wildwood Soup Kitchen Mario was very active in the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. Mario touched many people’s lives with his magnetic personality. He would have you laughing minutes after meeting him. He called it being “Texas Friendly”.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Hateful article on op-ed page of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Mallory Square resident objects to an op-ed piece that was published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Photos