Mario Acevedo

Mario Acevedo age 71 was taken too soon on June 26, 2024.

Mario is from San Antonio, Texas, where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, then joined the Navy and retired as Chief Petty Officer after 29 years of honorable service. He acquired a Bachelor’s Degree at U.T.S.A.

Mario retired to The Villages, Florida in 2007 where he met his wife Debbie. Mario enjoyed Ballroom Dancing, teaching Spanish to adults in The Villages, volunteering at Wildwood Soup Kitchen Mario was very active in the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. Mario touched many people’s lives with his magnetic personality. He would have you laughing minutes after meeting him. He called it being “Texas Friendly”.