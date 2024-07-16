Shekkwon Gong

Shekkwon Gong, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 86.

Born on May 8th, 1938 to Hoy Chuck and Toy Gum Gong, in Brooklyn, New York as a first-generation Chinese-American, Shek lived a life marked by kindness, integrity, and unwavering dedication to his family and community. He was a pillar of strength and wisdom to all who knew him.

Shek worked as a respected restaurant captain and bar manager at Trader Vic’s in The Plaza Hotel in New York City. He dedicated almost 30 years to his career, as he effortlessly conversed with customers in English and connected with the staff in Cantonese, showcasing his remarkable interpersonal skills and cultural fluency.

In his early 50s, Shek faced a career transition as The Plaza Hotel’s owner, Donald Trump, decided to close down the Trader Vic’s Restaurant. He embraced this change with optimism, famously saying in the New York Times newspaper article, “Maybe it’s time to try something new.” With this spirit, he retired and devoted himself to raising his grandchildren, which he considered the best thing that ever happened to him. His grandchildren was a major source of his happiness and his nurturing presence and unwavering love enriched their lives deeply.

He was actively involved in his grandchildren’s education. He volunteered at their school, where he was known for directing traffic with a smile and a wave, ensuring the safety of every child. His dedication made him a beloved figure among students, parents, and faculty alike leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Additionally, a part of his family lives in Connecticut, where he cherished spending extended periods every summer. He went above and beyond to make relationships with his family who lived farther away, eagerly making the long drive to Connecticut and relishing the months spent with his grandkids. These summer visits were a highlight for him, filled with laughter, storytelling, and creating lasting memories with his beloved family members.

In addition to being a loving grandfather, Shek had a deep love for cooking, especially Chinese cuisine. He delighted in preparing delicious meals for his family and friends. From his infamous fried rice to making dumplings with his grandkids, he shared his culinary skills and passion for food with everyone around him.

Shek had a unique talent for origami, particularly folding dollar bills into intricate designs. He enjoyed creating these small works of art and often gave them as tokens of appreciation for everyday kindnesses, spreading joy wherever he went.

He is survived by his loving wife Edna; his three children Jeanne Nicholson, Jeffrey Gong, and Janis Lowrey (son-in-law Jim); his five grandchildren Brian Nicholson (wife Stefanie), Danielle Nicholson, Kiana Lowrey, Kevin Lowrey, and Kaitlin Lowrey; his great-grandchild Allie Nicholson; and his siblings Debra Chiū, Richard Gong, Jimmy Maryou, Peter Gong, and David Gong. They will forever hold dear the memories of Shek’s love and generosity.

He is preceded in death by his son-in-law Keith Nicholson, sisters Boy Ying and Boy You, his mother Toy Gum, and his father Hoy Chuck.