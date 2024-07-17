Alice Johnson

Alice Johnson, 85, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida on July 15, 2024. She was born in Wadsworth, Alabama on March 4, 1939 to Jackson and Irma Kelley.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bushnell, Florida and the Sumter County Retired Teachers Association. Mrs. Johnson retired as a 2nd grade school teacher at Bushnell Elementary School after 36 years.

She has volunteered for the Hope Center, served on various committees at First Baptist Church of Bushnell and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Dynamite Dulcimites band, which played at assisted living and nursing home facilities, senior groups, and local schools.

She is survived by: her daughter: Radean Johnson of Groveland, Florida; son: Devin Johnson (Carol) of Bushnell, Florida; granddaughters: Shelby Landsbac (Matthew) of Bushnell, Florida and Chloe Johnson of Bushnell, Florida; sister: Geraldine Cantero of Alabama; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband of 49 years, Jerry Johnson; parents: Jackson and Irma Kelley; brothers: Jackson Kelley and Donald Kelley; sisters: Faye Clark and Ann Stewart.

A service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 11 a.m. (visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Casey Ferguson and Pastor Ronnie Hunt. An interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.