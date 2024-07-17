David Tallon

David Tallon, of The Villages passed away peacefully on June 11, 2024. David was born in Malone, NY to James and Carol Tallon on July 11, 1935.

He graduated from Moira High School and attended Saint Lawrence University, where tales of his exploits live on. He married Judy Engdahl on July 12, 1958 in Scottsville, NY. He was a production supervisor at Gerber Baby Food and General Railway Signal. He retired from Southco Inc. in Honeoye Falls, NY in 2003 where he was known as the best night supervisor they ever had.

After “snowbirding” to Florida from Upstate NY for a decade, he and Judy moved to The Villages in 2005. Dave enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting (with more success fishing than hunting). He took great pride in tending their property in Honeoye, NY where he had two dozen bluebird houses. He was a much-loved Little League coach, played golf (“Down the Middle Dave”) and softball and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be forever remembered for his perfect Manhattans and his delight in serving them to friends and family.

David is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Marlea Allan (Jeffrey Hough), son Jeff Tallon (Katy Foley), Grandchildren Jay Tallon, Drew Tallon, Justin Allan (Gabriella Gesicki), Michael Allan (Kelsey Allan) and Barrett Wheeler. Bonus grandchildren include Meghan Caldwell (Stacey Caldwell), Benjamin Hough, Devon Feeney, Teagan Feeney, Callan Feeney (Mary Feeney), and Liam Feeney (Kristin Feeney). Great-grandchildren include Diego Tallon, Simon Caldwell, Benton Feeney, and Cormac Feeney.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to VITAS Hospice for the wonderful care they have provided.