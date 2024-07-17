89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
type here...

David Tallon

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
David Tallon
David Tallon

David Tallon, of The Villages passed away peacefully on June 11, 2024. David was born in Malone, NY to James and Carol Tallon on July 11, 1935.

He graduated from Moira High School and attended Saint Lawrence University, where tales of his exploits live on. He married Judy Engdahl on July 12, 1958 in Scottsville, NY. He was a production supervisor at Gerber Baby Food and General Railway Signal. He retired from Southco Inc. in Honeoye Falls, NY in 2003 where he was known as the best night supervisor they ever had.

After “snowbirding” to Florida from Upstate NY for a decade, he and Judy moved to The Villages in 2005. Dave enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting (with more success fishing than hunting). He took great pride in tending their property in Honeoye, NY where he had two dozen bluebird houses. He was a much-loved Little League coach, played golf (“Down the Middle Dave”) and softball and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be forever remembered for his perfect Manhattans and his delight in serving them to friends and family.

David is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Marlea Allan (Jeffrey Hough), son Jeff Tallon (Katy Foley), Grandchildren Jay Tallon, Drew Tallon, Justin Allan (Gabriella Gesicki), Michael Allan (Kelsey Allan) and Barrett Wheeler. Bonus grandchildren include Meghan Caldwell (Stacey Caldwell), Benjamin Hough, Devon Feeney, Teagan Feeney, Callan Feeney (Mary Feeney), and Liam Feeney (Kristin Feeney). Great-grandchildren include Diego Tallon, Simon Caldwell, Benton Feeney, and Cormac Feeney.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to VITAS Hospice for the wonderful care they have provided.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There was an amenity cap in place when we bought our home

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says a cap on amenity fees was in place when he bought his home in 2006. What happened?

Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations

A Village of Lynnhaven resident believes Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations.

Left encouraging violence against President Trump

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is aghast at Americans with ill will toward former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Photos