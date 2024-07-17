Doris Weber

Doris J. Weber, age 88 of The Villages passed away on July 9, 2024 in The Villages, FL.

Doris was born in Kansas City, MO to Edward and Inez Grindel on December 23, 1935. She graduated from Bishop Hogan High School in Kansas City, MO and attended St. Mary College in Leavenworth, KS. She married Kenneth Weber in 1954 in Kansas City, MO. She had eight beautiful children, taught herself to be an accomplished seamstress, professional typist, secretary, Manager, Director and Executive Director of Life Care Planning in addition to Mother (8), Grandmother (18) and Great Grandmother (18).

She built Life Care Planning over 27 years as a means to help families make long term plans for their developmentally and physically disabled offspring and to attain housing assistance, living appropriations and work, if able. The Kansas City Star described her in 2002 “At age sixty-six, Weber has the gusto and energy level that would be impressive in someone half her age.”

She continued building the business until she retired at age 79 and moved to The Villages, FL. She served on the boards of numerous organizations such as Community Housing Network, Families Together, Home Care Alliance and United Cerebral Palsy Association. She was awarded the Missouri Governor’s Council on Disability’s Bob Aldridge Advocate of the Year Award.

Doris was an active member of her Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church serving as a Reader, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, and Visitation to the sick of the parish at home and assisted living facilities, and provided volunteer support locally to Tutors for Kids, Busy Bakers, and Our Mothers Attic resale store Doris lead a life of service to her family, her Parish and her community. She will be profoundly missed in the lives of the many she helped. Her spirit will continue to guide and inspire all of those who were blessed to know her.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Inez Grindel, her brothers John and Raymond Grindel, her husband Kenneth Weber, her son Thomas Weber and her Daughter, Theresa Johnson.

Doris is survived by her brother J. Michael Grindel (Cecelia) and sons Dominic Weber (Mary), Vincent Weber (Mary), Victor Weber (Carol) and Phillip Weber and by her daughters Catherine Pearson (David) and Bernadette Jenkins (John) and her son-in-law Dave Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday July 26, 2024 at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, 5323 E CR462, Wildwood FL.