Former Trump adviser leaves prison and heading to The Villages

Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro left a prison on Miami on Wednesday and headed straight for the GOP convention in Milwaukee.

Navarro was unbowed and defiant when he spoke Wednesday evening at the Republican convention and received a standing ovation.

Next week, Navarro, who wrapped up a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, will be in The Villages.

Navarro spent time behind bars for defying a subpoena to testify before the Congressional committee looking into the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Navarro will tell his story when he speaks to The Villages MAGA Club at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Rohan Recreation Center. He will be signing copies of his book, “The New MAGA Deal.” General admission tickets are $40 and include a signed copy of Navarro’s book. VIP packages are available. For more information visit www.villagesmagaclub.org

The event is open to the public. No Village ID is required. BYOB.