Wilma Karhu

Wilma Karhu, 86, of Lake Ann, MI and The Villages, FL passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Billie Jean was born on March 15, 1938 in Detroit, MI to the late Julius and Gwendolyn (McDonald) Tragge.

Nearly 70 years ago, during high school, she met and fell in love with her lifelong sweetheart, Milo Karhu. Billie Jean was a varsity cheerleader and Milo was the captain of the basketball and baseball teams. Their love story continued as they both attended Eastern Michigan University, where Billie Jean earned her bachelor’s degree in education.

In her early years, Billie Jean founded an early childhood nursery center, showcasing her deep love for children and dedication to early education. After her children went off to school, Billie Jean taught Kindergarten in the Plymouth Canton school district, where she retired after 20 years of teaching. She nurtured countless young minds, leaving a lasting impact on many families.

Billie Jean and Milo grew a beautiful family together, raising their children Karlynn, Milo Jr., and Kara. She was a wonderful mother, always present and supportive in their lives. Her warmth and dedication to her family were unmatched.

Beyond her professional and family life, Billie Jean enjoyed a variety of activities. She was an avid pickleball player, known for her skill and enthusiasm both in Traverse City and The Villages. She cherished the friendships she made through the game. Billie Jean also loved enjoying nature, going on walks, bird watching, boating, and gardening, She was always ready for any adventure and willing to help others in need. Whether cuddling on the couch or participating in family activities, she cherished every moment spent with her loved ones.

Billie Jean is survived by her beloved husband Milo of almost 64 wonderful years together, their children Karlynn (Kevin) Billings, Milo Jr. and Kara (Derek) Cribley, grandchildren Kailey (Wesley) Conner, Kelsey (Austin) Wolfe, Milo III, Mia Karhu, Kayla (Robert) Ilagan, and Connor Cribley, great grandchildren, Aria, Grayson, and Teddy, her sister Jane Bluhm, Milo’s sister Tamar(Bob) Harkness, and many other loving family members and so many friends.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially her family and friends. Her warmth, generosity, and loving spirit will be remembered and cherished forever.