Angela Kay Warfel

Angela Kay Warfel, 79, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on July 15, 2024. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on July 4, 1945 to John and Eva Corn.

She was a member of the Hillside Community Baptist Church of Brooksville. She enjoyed quilting, reading, sewing, ceramics, collecting Ruby Glass and China. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence “Larry” Warfel; Daughters: Wendy Kay Bailey (Christopher) of Bushnell, FL, Kimberly Sue Fannon (James) of Chichester, PA, Laurie Lynn Vance of Webster, FL; Grandchildren: James, Elizabeth, John, Amanda, Noel, and Alexandria; Great Grandchildren: Anabelle, Thomas, Abigail, Gracie, and Gabrielle; Sister: Wanda Sue Harrison (Lee) of Suffolk, Virginia; Sister-In-Law: Susan Claire Martusus of Marlton, New Jersey; Nephews: Neil, Curtis, Michael, and Jonathan. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Eva Corn, and nephew, David Martusus.

A service will be held Monday, July 22, 2024 at 11 a.m. (visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m) at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Joe Santarelli and Pastor Bruce Marko officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.