89.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

Angela Kay Warfel

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Angela Kay Warfel
Angela Kay Warfel

Angela Kay Warfel, 79, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on July 15, 2024. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on July 4, 1945 to John and Eva Corn.

She was a member of the Hillside Community Baptist Church of Brooksville. She enjoyed quilting, reading, sewing, ceramics, collecting Ruby Glass and China. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence “Larry” Warfel; Daughters: Wendy Kay Bailey (Christopher) of Bushnell, FL, Kimberly Sue Fannon (James) of Chichester, PA, Laurie Lynn Vance of Webster, FL; Grandchildren: James, Elizabeth, John, Amanda, Noel, and Alexandria; Great Grandchildren: Anabelle, Thomas, Abigail, Gracie, and Gabrielle; Sister: Wanda Sue Harrison (Lee) of Suffolk, Virginia; Sister-In-Law: Susan Claire Martusus of Marlton, New Jersey; Nephews: Neil, Curtis, Michael, and Jonathan. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Eva Corn, and nephew, David Martusus.

A service will be held Monday, July 22, 2024 at 11 a.m. (visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m) at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Joe Santarelli and Pastor Bruce Marko officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Left ignoring facts when it comes to Trump

A reader from Summerfield contends that the left is ignoring the facts when it comes to former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trash talking should not be permitted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman objects to political trash talking that is taking place on Villages-News.com.

There was an amenity cap in place when we bought our home

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says a cap on amenity fees was in place when he bought his home in 2006. What happened?

Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations

A Village of Lynnhaven resident believes Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations.

Left encouraging violence against President Trump

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is aghast at Americans with ill will toward former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos