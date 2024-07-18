Karen Moore

Karen Moore Sass passed away peacefully July 13 at the age of 82.

She was known by her friends and family as a very loving and caring person. She never spoke an unkind word about anyone. Karen was a dedicated wife and mother. She was a 1960 graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary, Indiana.

She was a baton twirler with the famous Horace Mann marching band. Karen attended Byrant and Stratton Business College, where she acquired her exceptional skills in typing and shorthand. After graduation, Karen was employed by U.S Steel, Gary Works as a secretary.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jim Moore of The Villages, Florida; her son James Moore of Columbus, Ohio; and her brother Bill Sass of San Diego, California.