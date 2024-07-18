89.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Rodney Player

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Rodney Player of The Villages, FL formerly of North Haven, Ct died on July 13, 2024, at his home, with his loved ones by his side. He was the husband of the late Carol A. Player, the love of his life. Born in Meriden on December 30, 1944 to the late Vernal J. Player and Shirley Perkins Player.

Rod was a graduate of North Haven High School and an Army Vietnam Veteran. For his service, he earned a good conduct medal and National Defense Service Medal. He worked at Contoura Business Products before establishing his own company, Supreme Copy, Inc. where he and his family worked until their retirement.

Rod enjoyed golfing, participating in golf championships and achieved several hole-in-one’s including hole no. 8 at Wyndemere Green Course in Naples, FL. He was an avid NY Giants, Boston Red Sox and UCONN women’s basketball fan. He enjoyed watching movies and cooking for friends and family.

His daughter would like to thank all of the caregivers from Heaven Sent Senior Care and Rod’s companion, Patricia Carey, for all the love, help and support provided to him during this illness.

He is survived by his much loved daughter Kelly (Christian) Massaro and two grandchildren, Christian and Ava Massaro. He also leaves his brother, Thomas Player (Rachela) of Chalfont, PA. and his sister-in-law Elizabeth M. Whiting of Hamden, CT.

