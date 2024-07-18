Ronald Bruce Jeffrey

Ronald Bruce Jeffrey, age 76, passed away at home in The Villages, Florida on July 8, 2024. Son of Gordon Allen and Florence Elizabeth (Firtion) Jeffrey, Ron was the beloved husband of Patricia Gail (Hammond) Jeffrey, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. In recent years he had survived cancer of the throat.

Ron was an artist of heart and hand, a hard worker and problem solver, an avid reader, and an expressive and generous friend. Born and raised in Pawtucket, RI, he studied art at Rhode Island School of Design. He served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves, was one of the last journeyman typesetters at The Providence Journal, worked in construction and retired as a construction project manager at Citiworks Corporation in Pawtucket, R.I. Active in every community he joined, Ron was voted to the vestry of his church and served as church treasurer. In retirement his love of sport led him to become a golf course ambassador at Belle Glade Country Club in The Villages.

Ron is survived by his wife Patricia, son Andrew Jeffrey, Andrew’s wife Jami Goodman and their children Aviva and Amira; daughter Amy Nunes and her children Ashley, Ellie and Alec; sister Christine Richard and her husband Steven Richard, and sister Donna Jeffrey. Along with several nieces and nephews, he leaves three siblings-in-law and their partners whom he loved dearly. His warmth, kindness, and dedication to his family and friends will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held on August 14, 2024, at The Church of Epiphany in East Providence, R.I. at 11 a.m.