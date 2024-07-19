Christopher Gray Chambers

Christopher Gray Chambers, aged 52, passed away on June 13, 2024, in The Villages, FL. Born on April 21, 1972, Christopher was a cherished figure in both his professional and personal life. Known affectionately as Chris, he was a beloved friend and father, celebrated for his kindness and outgoing nature. His warmth and generosity touched the lives of many around him.

Chris was dedicated to his career in the construction industry, where he was renowned for his commitment and attention to detail. His hard work and expertise allowed him to ascend to the role of superintendent at several prominent construction firms, where he oversaw numerous significant projects.

Chris is survived by his loving daughter, Mary Gray Madison Dick (Jaiden); grandson, Julian Gray Dick; brother, Malcolm Gregory Chambers; and niece, Abigail L Conn. He was preceded in death by his father, Malcom Norris Chambers; beloved mother, Mary Gray Dismukes Chambers; and brother, Julian Turner Conn and many friends who love and miss him dearly.

A graveside service to honor Chris’s life will be held at Oakwood Annex Cemetery in Montgomery, AL on July 20, 2024 at 11 a.m. Those who knew and loved him are welcome to attend and pay their respects.