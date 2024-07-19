Joan Marie Meidl

On July 12, 2024, heaven welcomed a new tennis player?one who will give opponents a run for their money! After a brief illness, lifelong tennis fanatic Joan Marie Meidl passed away peacefully at the age of 68, surrounded by family and friends.

Born on October 12, 1955, to John and Nancy (McEwen) Rummelhoff in Oak Park, Illinois, Joan spent most of her life in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, until retiring to Florida in 2014. She is survived by her children Jake (Lisa) Bendall, Jennifer (Josh) Schuster-Yanke and Christopher Meidl; three stepchildren, Brenda, Terry and Sadie; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and five of her seven siblings. She was proceeded in death by her youngest brother Donald Rummelhoff and her oldest sister Peg Kritt.

Although she played tennis every chance she could, Joan was best known as a teacher. She received a master’s degree in education and spent her career as a principal for St. Joseph’s in Fort Atkinson and then taught and coached at Riverside Middle School in Watertown until her retirement in 2014. Her greatest joy was helping kids less fortunate or in need of an extra cheerleader in their corner to do well. She found complete joy in her students’ accomplishments!

In 1989 she married the love of her life, Terry Meidl. They spent many weekends fishing at the cabin and played more than a few games of euchre with family and friends. Terry passed away peacefully in his sleep a year ago, and we know he was there waiting for her with open arms.

Joan’s well-known dry humor continued to the end. She told her respiratory therapist he was removed from her Christmas list and responded to the doctor who told her she only had a few weeks left by saying, “But my heart is perfect, it is beautiful!” That was nothing short of the truth and said in true Joan Meidl fashion.