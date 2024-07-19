89.6 F
The Villages
Friday, July 19, 2024
Kevin Edward McKeon

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Kevin Edward McKeon
Kevin Edward McKeon

Kevin Edward McKeon, age 72, passed away suddenly on July 7, 2024, at South County Hospital in Narragansett, Rhode Island, surrounded by his loving family. Kevin was born in Brooklyn, New York, following the birth of his twin sister, Patricia, to the surprise of his parents. He grew up in Yorktown Heights, where he enjoyed many friendships and played lacrosse. He continued his education at Post junior college for two years and later realized his aptitude as a tradesman.

Kevin spent most of his life in upstate New York, where he embraced the outdoors, riding his motorcycle with friends and visiting family in Vermont. He worked at IBM for most of his career where he managed a maintenance department in the Poughkeepsie area. Upon retiring, Kevin moved to Florida, enjoying the sunshine, fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends in Ft. Meyers and then The Villages.

Known for his expertise as a handyman, Kevin helped friends and family with any problem, no matter how small, always with a positive attitude. His generosity and skill were deeply appreciated by all who knew him.

Kevin is survived by his beloved daughter Katie, her husband Kris, and his treasured grandchildren Cooper and Quinn. He also leaves behind his sister Patricia, his nephews Scott and Mark, and cousins Dave McKeon of The Villages and Don McKeon of Worcester, MA. Kevin’s warmth, kindness, and willingness to help others will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

