The Villages
Friday, July 19, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Linda M. Lincoln of The Villages, Florida, passed away at her home on June 26, 2024, of a heart attack at the age of 73.

She was born in Artesia, California on July 11, 1950, the daughter of Floyd E. Lincoln and Emma E. Lincoln (nee Stockett).

Linda was a dedicated Nurse Practitioner. She worked at Baxter Regional Medical Center and was a former Director of Nursing at ASU Mountain Home. She studied at Boston University and specialized in gerontological nursing at Mass General Hospital Institute of Health Professions.

She is preceded in death by her parents and all of her many aunts and uncles. Linda is survived by her brother, David Lincoln (Troylene Perry); two nephews, Joe (Tracy) Young Lincoln and Chris Lincoln, of Atlanta. Also, among many cousins including Jean Walker and Jan (Duane) Bales of Mountain Home.

Linda leaves many friends including Katherine Lavallee.

Photos