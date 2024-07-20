Charlene Armstrong

Charlene Armstrong, 81, of Merced, California, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Although born in North Dakota, Charlene spent much of her life in California, living in Merced for almost 60 years before moving to Florida last year upon the death of her husband, Richard. She and Richard were married for just shy of 60 years at the time of his passing on July 4, 2023.

Charlene led an active life of service through various volunteer activities dating back to when she first moved to Merced and joined the Junior League. Associations over the years include the American Association of University Women, Lions Club, and Soroptimist International just to name a few.

Her desire to serve was further demonstrated in her choice of education and careers, attaining a degree in psychology, and working as a social worker with children in foster care. Charlene was a member of the United Methodist Church of Merced where she formed life-long friendships that remained throughout the years.

Charlene loved the arts, especially the theater and museums, was an avid traveler, and enjoyed shopping as well as planning and decorating for events. She loved being crafty and during her time in Florida formed a love of diamond dots.

Charlene is survived by her children, Chris, Jared, and Carrie, her grandsons Ashton and Aidan, and her great granddaughter Rayne. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Janna (Chris), who has been instrumental to Charlene’s care during her time in Florida and her son-in-law Ron (Carrie) as well as step-granddaughters Emmie and Cloie. Charlene’s sister, Mary Netzer, and Mary’s husband, James, along with their children and grandchildren are also still with us as well.