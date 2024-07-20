Judith Morabito

Judith Morabito, known as Judy, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in The Villages Florida. She was just shy of her 84th birthday.

Judy was born on July 27, 1940, in Bronx, NY to parents Yetta and John Murray. Years later they moved to Plainview, NY. After graduating High School, Judy went to work, where she met and married Ralph Morabito on August 25, 1962. At the time of her death, they were married for almost 62 years. She earned her Registered Nursing Degree from Suffolk County Community College.

For over 20 years she worked in various hospitals and nursing homes. She never lost her compassion for her patients. Judy loved organizing and planning events. She started the Country Partner Dance Club; she organized weekly golf games, and the Saturday morning couples golf scramble. She also organized a women’s only golf group, bocci ball groups; and she also enjoyed playing cards weekly with close friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, dancer, home decorator, designer, and painter. Judy loved living life to the fullest in The Villages with her husband. For Judy, retiring in the villages felt like her own little paradise.

Judy is preceded in death by her son, Michael, mother Yetta, father John and stepfather Nick, her sisters Janet, and Patricia; her four-legged children, Scotty, Floppy, Gizmo, Ginger, Scotty II. Judy is survived by her husband Ralph; daughters, Carolyn, Helene, and Son in Law, Todd; her grandchildren, Kate, Jason, Missy, Russell Jr., and Jessica; her brother Richard, and her pretty kitty, Amy.

Judith will be laid to rest at 10:00 a.m. on July 29,2024 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, with a gathering starting at 12:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center and a Celebration of Life with a reception immediately following starting at 1:00 p.m.