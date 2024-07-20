Mary Jeanette Lawyer

Mary Jeanette Lawyer, 85, passed away on July 16, 2024 at her home in the Villages with family by her side. Mary was born in London, England in 1938 and grew up during WWII.

She crossed the Atlantic and eventually landed in New York City where she met her husband Eric. Together they lived an exciting and glamorous life. Mary worked as a model in her younger years and later as an executive secretary for executives in the fashion and publishing industries. She loved the beach and moved to a small village on Long Island called Atlantic Beach with her husband and two sons.

She was a professional astrologer and tarot card reader who was the life of every party with her astrological readings. After her retirement she moved to the Catskills where she ran the Be My Guest Bed & Breakfast close to Windham ski mountain. She took great joy in volunteering throughout her life, touching many lives along the way. In her later life she enjoyed the many activities the Villages offered such as Bone Builders, Water Aerobics and golf at Hilltop. She was also a member of the Brit Club and gave tarot card lessons.

Mary is survived by her son Darab, daughter-in-law Vanessa, granddaughter-in-laws Victoria and Priscilla, son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Stina, granddaughter Hanna, grandson Eric, and sister Patricia.

Mary was loved by all who knew her. She was a vibrant and spontaneous person who loved to have fun. The world is a lot less bright without her in it.

Memorial service will be held Monday, July 22, 2024 2:p.m. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, located at 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32159