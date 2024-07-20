80.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 20, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Sandra Lee Larsen passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on July 13, 2024 in The Villages, Florida at the age of 84.

She was born in Appleton, Wisconsin but was raised and became a proud resident in the city of Waukegan, Illinois where she met Wayne, the love of her life and husband of more than 63 years. Together they created a close-knit family including their children Tracy and Chris and had a life filled with love, light, laughter, fun, respect and kindness. She and Wayne also made their home in Lindenhurst, Illinois for several years and eventually retired together in The Villages, Florida They led rich and active lives there with their activities and great friends for more than eighteen years.

Sandy loved education and enriching her mind and life. After high school, she went to nursing school and spent years as both an ER and ObGyn nurse. She eventually rose to working with the Lake County Health Department in charge of running their mobile health clinic. As fulfilling as this was, she craved more education and obtained both her Master’s degree in Business and her Paralegal degree. She put all of her education and past experiences to use in working for a law firm overseeing Medical Malpractice cases and eventually finding her career passion at Abbott Laboratories overseeing Clinical Trials for groundbreaking new drugs.

Sandy also had a great passion and talent for art. This was a lifelong passion that branched from painting, drawing, stained glass and fused glass artwork. She taught many fun-filled painting classes throughout the years, and she also established the fused glass club in The Villages.

Sandy leaves behind her deeply devoted husband Wayne Larsen; her beloved children daughter Tracy (Farryl) Kamai, son Chris (Angela) Larsen; and the lights of her life, her grandchildren Darrien (Jordan) Kamai, Julianna Larsen and Trinity Larsen. She is preceded in death by her parents Steve and Florence Szucs and her brother Joe Szucs.

