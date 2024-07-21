Gladys Jewel Taylor

Gladys Jewel Taylor, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2024.

Gladys was born May 8, 1934, in Michigan to the late Genevieve and Samuel Henshaw. She was married 67 years to her late husband, Wayne June Taylor. Gladys grew up in Michigan but raised her family in Florida, Arkansas, and Texas, then settling back in Florida for retirement. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother of 10 children, grandmother of 18 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 24.

She had a strong faith in Christ, read the Bible regularly, and participated in Bible study groups. She was very health conscious, stayed active in a walking group of her neighbors and friends, and enjoyed going fishing with her late husband. She loved to do puzzles, puzzle books, and trying to solve the Rubik’s cube. She was a great cook and loved baking bread, biscuits, cakes, and making homemade noodles.

She liked taking care of her many house plants and flowers. Her favorite tree was a Soursop. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a dog lover.

Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne of Clio, Michigan, and twin daughters, Cheryl and Carol of Flint, Michigan. She is survived by her children: Mike Taylor of West Virginia, Debra Harris of Flint, Michigan, Robert Taylor (Denise) of Yantis, Texas, Julie King of Clearwater, Florida, Sherry Aranda of Avon Park, Florida, Chris Taylor of Iowa Park, Texas, June Taylor of Clearwater, Florida, Steven Taylor of Houston, Texas, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.