Sunday, July 21, 2024
Marjorie Lundquist, 71, of Webster, Florida passed away in Brooksville, Florida on December 10, 2019. She was born in Dade City, Florida on January 21, 1948 to Dan and Lorene Pringle.

She enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and loved her animals. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her Husband: Carl “Mike” Lundquist (passed away in 2024) Daughters: Charlotte Andrews (Tony) of Ridge Manor, Fl; Michelle Lundquist (Justin) of Ridge Manor, Fl; Grandchildren: Madison, Colton (Jordawn), Colby, Camryn and Chandler, and also a great grandson on the way; Brother: Andy Pringle (Pat) of Chipley, Fl; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida. A service will be held directly afterward. Inurnment will follow at Florida National Cemetery.

