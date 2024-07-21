93.3 F
Sunday, July 21, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Phyllis G. Sanborn
Phyllis G. Sanborn, age 88, of Belleview, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at home surrounded by her family and friends, under the care of Hospice.

Phyllis was born on August 25, 1935, to Jesse and Freda Kinzer in Van, West Virginia.
Phyllis graduated from Van High School, home of the Bulldogs, in 1953. During her Sophomore and Senior years, she was a part of Van’s Future Teachers of America, Future Homemakers of America, and Library Clubs while also starring in their Junior and Senior plays.

While Phyllis was reserved in her later life, she made her love for her family and friends well-known. Another attribute she made known was her love of Crocheting, the West Virginia Mountaineers Football Team, the Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Team, and constant surveying of QVC.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her loving Husband of 47 years James (Jimmy) E. Sanborn; father Jesse Kinzer; mother Freda Kinzer; and brother Sammy Kinzer.

Phyllis leaves behind many who loved her and who will cherish and carry the memories of her forever.

