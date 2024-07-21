Two people suffer smoke inhalation after lightning strike in The Villages

Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a lightning strike sparked a blaze at a home in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire at 2269 at Foggy Brook Loop in the Village of St. Charles.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke showing from the roof. After making entry into the home, a primary search of the residence was conducted to ensure there were no occupants inside, and fire attack operations were initiated, according to the public safety department.

Fire crews found a well-advanced fire in the attic, which prompted extensive fire attack operations.

Two patients were identified outside with smoke inhalation. Both were treated and refused transport.

The Community Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and provided firefighter rehab.

The fire department was on the scene for three and a half hours.