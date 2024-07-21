89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 21, 2024
type here...

Two people suffer smoke inhalation after lightning strike in The Villages

By Staff Report

Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a lightning strike sparked a blaze at a home in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire at 2269 at Foggy Brook Loop in the Village of St. Charles.

DCIM102MEDIADJI 0606.JPG
Lightning ignited a fire Saturday night at this home at 2269 Foggy Brook Loop in the Village of St. Charles.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke showing from the roof. After making entry into the home, a primary search of the residence was conducted to ensure there were no occupants inside, and fire attack operations were initiated, according to the public safety department.

Fire crews found a well-advanced fire in the attic, which prompted extensive fire attack operations.

A fire broke out after a lightning strike at this home at 2269 Foggy Brook Loop
A fire broke out after a lightning strike at this home at 2269 Foggy Brook Loop.

Two patients were identified outside with smoke inhalation. Both were treated and refused transport.

The Community Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and provided firefighter rehab. 

The fire department was on the scene for three and a half hours.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers think they can exclude local fishermen

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime local responds to a recent news story about Villagers unhappy about “outsiders” fishing in ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Here’s our experience with 80-20 law in The Villages

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his experience with the 80-20 law.

The Democrats are the ones who have called for violence

A Village of Glenbrook resident contends it’s the Democrats, not the Republicans, who have been calling for violence.

Linda Hallinan vows to continue to speak the truth in spite of critics

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, vows to continue to speak the truth in spite of her critics.

Press has an important role to inform the public

A Village of Belle Aire resident contends that the press has an important role to inform the public. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos