Joyce Ann Corso

Joyce Marino Corso, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 20, 2024. Born January 4, 1940, on Long Island, New York, to Rocco and Gertrude Marino, Joyce grew up with her brother Roger and sister Carol between Merrick and East Hampton, NY. She graduated from W.C. Mepham High School (Bellmore, NY) in 1957 and later completed her Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York in 1997.

Joyce’s 45-year marriage to Ralph Corso was filled with love, family, church, friends, golf, and travel, and they eventually relocated to The Villages in 2005. Joyce and Ralph brought community with them from New York, with several of their Merrick friends joining them in Florida, and expanded that community with new friendships in their adopted neighborhood and church. Joyce’s devotion to her faith led her to be elected Deacon at the North Lake Presbyterian Church, a role she valued for allowing her to reach out to offer help and fellowship to those in need. A longtime Ladies’ Circle leader, she loved organizing church events, bringing people together, and welcoming newcomers to the church.

Joyce battled Parkinson’s Disease for almost 20 years but never let it slow her down. Until very recently, she stayed active with golf, cycling, and even boxing. Some of her favorite pastimes included jigsaw puzzles, mahjong and other games, reading, and dinners and evenings out with friends. Above all else, Joyce treasured nothing more than her family. Beloved mother to Dean Marino, Allyson Pahmer, John Pahmer, and Robert Corso; stepmother to Staci Edgerton and Seth Corso; mother-in-law to Kathy Marino, Mike Edgerton, and Kendall Corso; grandmother to Peter Medlin, Sarah Edgerton, David Medlin, Anna Marino, Lisa Marino, and Cole Edgerton; and great grandmother to Addison and Connor Medlin, her favorite times were lively family gatherings with abundant food and laughter.

A viewing and visitation will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL, on Tuesday, July 23, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.