David Alan Weaver

David was a loving father, Poppie, husband, friend, and colleague. He was cherished by those in his life and his memory will be carried in the hearts of many.

David is survived by his wife of 28 years, Leaha Weaver, children Jacob, Jessica, and Abigail, grandchildren Hudson and Owen, and sister Deborah (Harold) Holt. David is predeceased by his parents James and Betty Weaver.

David served in the United States Air Force from 1981 to 1987. He loved sharing about his time spent in Egypt.

David was a quality manager at SeaRay Boats, having worked there for 28 years. His colleagues describe him as respectful, a great manager and friend, and a wonderful person all around.

David was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was always found in front of the T.V. on Saturdays watching the game. His hobbies through the years included cooking, antiquing, and handy work.

David was kind and understanding, compassionate and patient. He made it known that you could go to him with anything, his door was always open.

David had a strong devotion to his family. Family and friends will miss him immensely. He also had two other siblings.