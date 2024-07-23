80.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

Dorothy C. Thompson

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Dorothy C. Thompson
Dorothy C. Thompson

Dorothy C. Thompson, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2024. She was born November 26, 1934, in Clarion, PA. She moved to Fulton, NY during her childhood and graduated from Fulton High School. Dotty worked as a receptionist for pediatrician Dr. Garo Taft MD for over 25 years in Fulton.

She wed her high school sweetheart Bob in 1956 and was married for 65 years.

Dotty is preceded in death by her parents Jerome Wilshire and Catherine Wilshire (Hoover), sisters Barbara, Geraldine (Pliska), Karen (Peashey), and husband Robert. She is lovingly remembered by her sister Janet (Bud) Murray, daughter, Judith (Randy) Rowe; sons, Scott (Laurie), Edward and James (Ann Marie); grandchildren, Vanessa, Mitchell, Ryan, Katherine, Erica, Brett, Marissa and Matthew; and six great grandchildren.

Dotty and Bob moved to Summerfield, FL in 2003 where they enjoyed almost 20 years of retirement while making many long-lasting friendships.

She was involved with several activities including scrap booking, card making, Marjon, Bunko and the Red Hat Society. She was also an avid sports fan, predominately rooting for the NY Yankees and Syracuse University.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Oh no! Not pickup driving fishermen!

A resident of the Ellie Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty has some observations about the “pickup truck guys” who have reportedly been fishing in The Villages.

Hate speech is coming from the evil side

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and offers his own theory about the source of hate speech in our country.

Linda Hallinan and DJT haters with TDS

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers a diagnosis of Trump Derangement Syndrome suffered by fellow residents.

Villagers objecting to fishing by ‘pickup truck guys’

A Wildwood residents was taken aback when he read about Villagers upset about “pickup truck guys” fishing in ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers think they can exclude local fishermen

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime local responds to a recent news story about Villagers unhappy about “outsiders” fishing in ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos