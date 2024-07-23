Dorothy C. Thompson

Dorothy C. Thompson, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2024. She was born November 26, 1934, in Clarion, PA. She moved to Fulton, NY during her childhood and graduated from Fulton High School. Dotty worked as a receptionist for pediatrician Dr. Garo Taft MD for over 25 years in Fulton.

She wed her high school sweetheart Bob in 1956 and was married for 65 years.

Dotty is preceded in death by her parents Jerome Wilshire and Catherine Wilshire (Hoover), sisters Barbara, Geraldine (Pliska), Karen (Peashey), and husband Robert. She is lovingly remembered by her sister Janet (Bud) Murray, daughter, Judith (Randy) Rowe; sons, Scott (Laurie), Edward and James (Ann Marie); grandchildren, Vanessa, Mitchell, Ryan, Katherine, Erica, Brett, Marissa and Matthew; and six great grandchildren.

Dotty and Bob moved to Summerfield, FL in 2003 where they enjoyed almost 20 years of retirement while making many long-lasting friendships.

She was involved with several activities including scrap booking, card making, Marjon, Bunko and the Red Hat Society. She was also an avid sports fan, predominately rooting for the NY Yankees and Syracuse University.