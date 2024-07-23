Katharine Marie Emery

92.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Katharine Emery of The Villages Florida, died on July 19th, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Kathy was born December 26, 1946 to Joseph and Diega (Messina) Ruggiero in Medford Massachusetts.

Kathy graduated from Girls Catholic High School, where she excelled in Latin and Mathematics. She obtained her BA from Boston College in 1968, and her MA in speech and language in 1973 from Northeastern University.

Kathy married John, her high school sweetheart, on October 29, 1972 and shortly thereafter they moved to Bedford, New Hampshire.

Kathy began her career as a children’s speech and language pathologist. She loved her work and was passionate about helping and advocating for her clients. She often stayed up late, after her own children had gone to bed, preparing her lessons for the next day, and developing new ways to reach her clients’ needs. She spent her career working in the Hooksett, Nashua, and Manchester school systems, as well as working with adults at The Moore Center in Manchester.

While she loved her job, it paled in comparison to her passion for her children, Jason, Travis, and Joelle. You could find her at night, sitting at the kitchen table, helping them complete their homework, setting her work hours so she could pick them up and transport them to their practices, and on the sideline of almost every single game or match they had, no matter the location. There was no sacrifice she would not make to ensure her children had everything they needed and had the best opportunities she could provide.

Kathy is survived by her husband John, her children Jason Emery of Chicago Illinois, Travis Emery and his wife Yuka Fujita of Aomori Japan, and Joelle Emery of Ypsilanti Michigan. She is also survived by sister, Jeanette Godsell of Fort Myers Florida.

