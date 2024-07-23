Robert Francis Walls

Robert Francis Walls, was born on May 2, 1942, in Media, PA to John W. Walls and Irene (Murdock) Walls. Bob, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on July 20, 2024 at the age of 82 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

Bob spent his childhood years living in Media, PA. During his high school years, Bob was the starting quarterback at Media High School, receiving a football scholarship to Millersville State College. At Millersville he received his BS and Masters Degree in Education. He taught for the School District of Lancaster in PA and retired after 30 years in 1995. “Mr. Walls” was loved and respected by all his students.

In addition to being a “diehard” Eagles football fan, Bob was an avid golfer. One of the highlights of his life was being a marshall on the LPGA tour at the Lancaster Country Club. Bob also loved to work in his gardens, earning him the title of “Farmer” Bob. He grew many of his plants from seedlings in his beautiful greenhouse in his second home on Blossom Hill in Lancaster, Pa. As a cook he loved to create meals with his homegrown produce. At his third home on Butter Road in Lancaster.

Bob designed and planted all of the trees and shrubs making his home a showpiece featured in Lancaster County Magazine with its patio, waterfalls and ponds. Bob was also known for his quick wit and dry humor and his love of fishing. He spent many happy hours at the Jersey shore each summer with his trusty fishing gear. Bob and Peggy moved to The Villages in 2016 where he further indulged his love of golf in the golf capital of the world and a great place to celebrate his Irish heritage.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret “Peggy” Walls whom he met as a student teacher at Wharton School in Lancaster, daughter Tanya Walls Ginther and son-in-law Bradley C. Ginther, both of Denver, Colorado. His only brother John William Walls preceded him in death by a month at age 83 in Jacksonville, Florida.