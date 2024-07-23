Will Hooters succeed in The Villages? Depends on who you ask

The reaction has been mixed with regard to the news that Hooters is coming to The Villages.

Opinions appear to split on gender as to whether Hooters wings, beer and waitresses will be a good fit here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of dirty old men that are going to love it,” said Kathy Strope of the Village of Silver Lake.

She said Hooters is not her cup of team.

“It’s just another way our society devalues women as purely objects,” she said.

Diane Burrows doesn’t think Hooters will find a fan base in a 55+ community.

“Personally, I do not think it will last very long. They should stick to constructing close to college campuses. That would serve them well,” she said.

Kim Owen Mazur would seem to agree.

“I am not a fan of the Hooters menu and have little interest in the novelty that makes Hooters unique from others restaurants. When I chose to dine out I make that choice based on first the menu then the friendliness and efficiency of the entire staff. Based upon that I would not go to any of the restaurants if and when they move into The Villages or even nearby,” she said.

Geraldine Digiorgio worries the Hooters atmosphere could promote bad behavior.

“I think The Villages has enough Peter Pans here without giving them even more toys,” she said. “I see future problems.”

Men seem to be happy about the news of Hooters’ entry into The Villages.

“I welcome Hooters to Lake Denton Plaza. Close to home. Besides the ‘Hooters,’ the wings and cold beer are always good. I will be a regular,” said Rich Nichols.

Sam Stevens said he believes Hooters did its homework before deciding to venture into Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“I should imagine that their corporate management team had the gumption to run studies on their target audience to determine that there were enough prurient fellows, not unlike myself, who would be drawn to sipping the occasional brew whilst enjoying the scenery,” Stevens said.

Jerry Powers said he will go to Hooters – and take his wife

“I will visit Hooters. Have for many years. Every time I’ve gone, I get the chicken wings. Now I have to drive to Ocala to get the best chicken wings in the area. My wife has gone with me, even when we are traveling,” he said.