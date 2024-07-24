Adele Marie Hatcher

Adele Marie Winsboro Hatcher, 87, of Front Royal, VA and The Villages, FL, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2024 at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Adele was born on October 1, 1936 in Front Royal, daughter of the late Samuel Wesley Winsboro and Adele Molony Winsboro.

She was a graduate of Warren County High School, class of 1955 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, The Garden Club of Warren County, and The Front Royal United Methodist Church. She was listed among the 1971 Outstanding Young Women of America.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Delbert Wendell Hatcher; two daughters, Tanya H. Stepp and her husband Bobby Stepp, of Front Royal, and Donna H. Meredith and her husband Steven Meredith of Connelly Springs, NC; two sons, Michael W. Hatcher and wife, Vipasili of Manassas, VA and Stephen S. Hatcher and wife, Amy of Dacula, GA; ten grandchildren, Kristy S. Beaune, Alicia H. Pond, Wesley Robert Stepp, Michael Ryan Hatcher, Brandon Wendell Hatcher, Hunter Alexander Dodge Chandler, James Eric Dodge, Joshua Tayler Dodge, Jeremy Brittingham Hatcher and Jacob Winsboro Hatcher; seven great-grandchildren, Kailiegh Pittington, Thomas Beaune, Raelyn Stepp, Titus Stepp, Macie Pond, Kaine Pond and Ellie Hatcher; and one great-great-grandchild, Kal Ruthledge. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Samuel W. Winsboro, Lyle Stewart Winsboro, and Louise W. Gentry.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal conducted by pastor Bobby Stepp of New Hope Bible Church. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be the grandsons.