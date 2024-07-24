Judith Dixon Lightsey

Judith Dixon Lightsey, 89, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Inverness, Florida on July 18, 2024. She was born in Islip, New York on October 23, 1934 to Archibald and Bertha Dixon.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was a seamstress, and enjoyed crocheting, traveling, showing off her vintage 77’ Lincoln in local parades, watching westerns and loved her country.

She is survived by her Children: Diane Lachney (Terry) of Karnak, TX; Robert Martin (Kathy) of Bushnell, FL; Toni Delong (Mike) of Webster, Fl; Michael Martin of Ville Platte, LA; Grandchildren: Judy, Johnny Jr., Gloria, Terrisa, Chastity, Ricky, Camerron, Destiny, Tanya, Brian and Laura; 14 Great Grandchildren; and 7 Great Great Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her Parents: Archibald and Bertha Dixon, Siblings: Louis Wilson, Marcia Hodgkins and Joe Dixon, Joan Giambalvo, Joyce Tini, Elaine Dixon, and Great Granddaughter; Summer.

A visitation will be held at Purcell Chapel on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Josh Grabert officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.