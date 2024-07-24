89.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Nominating Mr. Paper Clip for president

By Carl Casale

Who are we to elect as President in the upcoming election now that President Biden has dropped out of the race? There is a very simple and easy answer. Anybody the Democrats select to run for President is better than Mr. Trump, even if it winds up being that lowly and humble Mr. P Clip.

Mr. Clip, who comes from a distinguished Family, has the ability to hold our Nation together with a strength of steel yet flexible enough to bend to the will of the People. These are traits our Country needs now and they are severely lacking in Mr. Trump, a lying showman of sound bits with little substance who stokes the flames of fear and violence.

Mr. Clip’s family traces its roots back to 1867, as then mention in records by Samuel B. Fay. From these humble beginnings the Family, over time, has distinguished itself so much that it even has its own National Holiday, celebrated in its honor every year on May 29th. The Family was used as a symbol of resistance and solidarity against the Nazis during WWII. The Family is not only a uniter that can hold a group together and help it stay organized, but has been used for a multitude of other useful purposes.

Therefore, if all else fails for the Democrats and they fail to come to a consensus on a Presidential nominee, I hereby than nominate that distinguished figure Mr. Paper Clip for President.

Carl Casale is a resident of the Village of Pine Hills.

