Suspected thief arrested after returning to scene of crime at Family Dollar

A suspected thief was arrested after returning to the scene of the crime at Family Dollar in Wildwood.

Brittany Nicole Pea, 38, of Wildwood, tried to switch the pricetag on a pair of pants before checking out at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at the store at 400 Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A store clerk immediately recognized Pea from an incident on July 19 at the store. In that case, Pea was with another woman when they snatched a Family Dollar store bag and headed for the freezer section. They loaded up the bag with frozen food and fled from the store.

As a result of her arrest Tuesday, Pea is facing two charges of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $300 bond.