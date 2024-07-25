John Geller Sr.

In loving memory of John Edward Geller, who peacefully departed this world on July 5, 2024, at the age of 82. Born on July 27, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, John was the son of George and Eleanor (Fee) Geller.

John attended high school at Cardinal Dougherty and then attended La Salle University. He graduated in 1963 with a degree in accounting. Upon graduation, John married his high school sweetheart, Judith Carson and moved to Buffalo, New York to begin his career as an auditor at Price Waterhouse & Co. He moved his family to Georgetown, Ct. in 1970 to take a job with Irving industries. In 1974 he accepted a position a Potmac Electric Power Company “PEPCO” and moved his family one final time to Potomac, Md. While at PEPCO earned his CPA and CIA certifications. He was at PEPCO for over 23 years, holding various positions and retired as Vice President and General Auditor in 1997. In his free time, you could find him at his children’s sporting events and activities, spending time with the life-long friends he made through the Reciprocity Club and playing bridge and golf.

John began his retirement with many friends in Ocean Pines, Md., and then began to split time between there and The Villages in Florida for a few years. Eventually moving permanently to The Villages in 2005, where John enjoyed a fulfilling and active lifestyle. During his retirement he and Judy took many trips and cruises, he enjoyed playing golf any chance he got, and had an active social life in Ocean Pines and the Villages.

His role as a father and grandfather was one of his favorites. His love and guidance shaped the lives of his three children, instilling in them the values of compassion, integrity, and perseverance. John was a loving husband to his wife Judy. Their union of 59 years was a testament to the power of love, partnership, and unwavering support, the loss of her in January of this year was too much for him to overcome.

John was preceded in passing, by his wife Judith Brown Geller, and his parents, George and Eleanor Geller, his brother George F Geller, Jr. and stepbrothers Frank and Robert Quinn, and his stepmother Ruth Geller. He is survived by his brother-in-law Robert E Carson (Barbara), his stepsister Mary Rassier and his 3 children, Eleanor G. Botha (Ernst), John E. Geller, Jr (Shannon) and Brian G. Geller (Nancy), and his 10 grandchildren; Madeleine, Rachel, John, Lauren, Nicole, Nicholas, Matthew, Johan, Paul and Michael.