Sheila Walsh

Sheila Joan Walsh, of Davison, Michigan and The Villages, Florida, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 22, 2024 at Hurley Medical Center. Cremation has taken place.

Sheila was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 22, 1940, daughter of the late Elizabeth G. and James O’Toole. She married William T. “Bill” Walsh on August 21, 1965 at St. Leo’s Parish in Dorchester, MA and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2016. Sheila earned her Associate’s degree from Lourdes College in Sylvania, Ohio in 1987. Subsequently she was employed as a secretary at St Joseph Parish School in Sylvania. Later she was employed as a secretary at St John the Evangelist until her retirement. After her retirement she volunteered with the Davison Friends of the Library. She was actively involved with the local food bank Outreach East. After her move to The Villages, Sheila was a member of the Alpha Delta Lambda chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

Throughout her life Sheila offered quiet compassion and service to those around her. She was a soft shoulder, an open ear, and gave the warmest, softest hugs. She was loving, and she remains loved.

Sheila is survived by her beloved son, Thomas J. Walsh, and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2024 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 404 N. Dayton Street, Davison, MI 48423; Rev. Fr. Andrew A. Czajkowski celebrant. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.