By Villages-News.com Obituaries
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Anthony Eugene Salerno, who departed this life peacefully on July 16, 2024, at the Cornerstone Hospice House. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on November 28, 1939, to the late Anthony and Josephine Salerno. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Lou, a son Christopher and wife Giorgia of Capaccio Paestum, Italy, his daughter Jodee Salerno Wresh of Longwood, FL, and grandsons Michael Wresh of Orlando, FL, and Owen Wresh of Fruitland Park, FL. He was preceded in death by his sister Marlene Ann Dragisics.

Anthony, also known as “Tony,” graduated from Old Forge High School in Pennsylvania, and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at East Stroudsburg State College. He was co-captain of the basketball team during his time there. After college, he began his teaching and coaching career in Belvidere, NJ, before moving on to a long and successful tenure as an educator, varsity basketball coach, and golf coach at North Pocono High School in Moscow, PA. Upon retiring from public school teaching, Tony and his wife embraced an active lifestyle in The Villages and Harbor Hills communities where he enjoyed competing in golf, tennis, and pickleball. He also liked taking in their grandchildren for summer vacations in the mountains and attending their sports and choral events.

Tony and Mary Lou were long-standing members of Fairway Christian Church where a service will be held to honor his memory on August 1, at 10:00 a.m. Internment is planned to take place at a later date at the Christ Lutheran Memorial Garden Columbarium in Summerfield.

