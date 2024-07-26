81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 26, 2024
type here...

Hubert J. Martini

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Hubert J. Martini
Hubert J. Martini

Hubert J Martini was born on November 3, 1952, in Strasbourg, Alsace, France to Fernande Frey and Maximilien Martini. The Martini family was a full household including siblings Francine, Christine, Jean Louis and Gilbert.

Hubert is survived by his wife of almost 45 years (on July 30th) Diane, his son Rock, wife Nadine, grandchildren Gabriel, Samuel, Yohan, daughter Roxanne, grandchildren Mathias, Justin, Annaelle, his brother Jean Louis, wife Doris, niece Marie-Helene, her husband Frederic, their children Arthur, Garance and niece Anne-Laure.

Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Francine, Christine and Gilbert as well as his son in law Richard.

A celebration of life will be held on August 10th, 2024 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center at 3560 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, Fl 32163.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Former President Trump will restore respect for America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident argues that former President Trump will restore respect for America.

Vote for Democrats will hasten demise of our nation

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that a vote for Democrats will hasten the demise of our nation.

In response to MAGA and facts

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor wondering if the MAGA crowd is doing an research.

Trump about as fresh as two-week-old bread

A Lady Lake resident contends that now that President Biden is out of the race, Donald Trump is really looking out of date. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We stopped using the pools because of shady activity

A resident of the Preserve at Pine Hills says she and her husband are no longer using the pools in The Villages due to shady activity.

Photos