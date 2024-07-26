Hubert J. Martini

Hubert J Martini was born on November 3, 1952, in Strasbourg, Alsace, France to Fernande Frey and Maximilien Martini. The Martini family was a full household including siblings Francine, Christine, Jean Louis and Gilbert.

Hubert is survived by his wife of almost 45 years (on July 30th) Diane, his son Rock, wife Nadine, grandchildren Gabriel, Samuel, Yohan, daughter Roxanne, grandchildren Mathias, Justin, Annaelle, his brother Jean Louis, wife Doris, niece Marie-Helene, her husband Frederic, their children Arthur, Garance and niece Anne-Laure.

Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Francine, Christine and Gilbert as well as his son in law Richard.

A celebration of life will be held on August 10th, 2024 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center at 3560 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, Fl 32163.