James E. Higginbotham

James E. Higginbotham, 58, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on July 13, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice Tavares. James was born in Dallas, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father, James W. Higginbotham.

James is survived by his mother, Virginia, daughter, Heather (Scott), and son, Steven (Destiny). He was grandfather to MacKenzie, Hayden, Adrianna, Isabella, and Noah. His brother, Douglas, and partner, Sandra, also survive him.

He was a business owner of H & S Wood Flooring for 35 years. He built his own Harley Motorcycle from scratch. He loved riding his motorcycle and loved fishing, catch and release only.